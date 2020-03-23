Brett Young made a big splash with his self-titled debut album in 2017. The album spawned a slew of No. 1 songs, including "In Case You Didn't Know," "Sleep Without You" and "Mercy."

With his sophomore album, Ticket to L.A, the rising country star is out to prove that his freshman album's success wasn't just luck. From its title track -- a story of romance found in an airport -- to its lead single, "Here Tonight," the project continues Young's track record of pop- and R&B-influenced love songs, all sung in his incredibly smooth voice.

There's no doubt that Young has more hits in the future -- but for now, these are The Boot's picks for his Top 5 songs.