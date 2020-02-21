Tim McGraw Returns to Big Machine Label Group With New Record Deal

Tim McGraw is returning to Big Machine Label Group, his label home from 2013-2017. The label announced the news on Friday (Feb. 21), ahead of a luncheon at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar.

"I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records," BMLG founder and CEO Scott Borchetta tells Billboard. "We can't wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world."

McGraw previously released two albums with Big Machine's Big Machine Records: 2013's Two Lanes of Freedom and 2015's Damn Country Music. He'll be on that imprint once again this time around, and Borchetta says that a new single from McGraw's forthcoming album, reportedly titled Here on Earth, is "coming sooner than later."

McGraw recently left Sony Music Entertainment, the label with which he signed, along with his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, in February of 2017. Together, the pair released The Rest of Our Life, a duets album, in October of that year, via the company's Arista Nashville label. Solo, McGraw released two songs, "Neon Church" and "Thought About You," in October of 2018, via Sony Music Entertainment's Columbia Nashville.

Prior to his first signing with Big Machine Label Group, McGraw had spent his entire career on Curb Records. The country star famously traded lawsuits with the label in 2011, with Curb suing McGraw for breach of contract and McGraw countersuing and claiming that his contract with the label had forced him into "involuntary servitude."

McGraw will begin his summertime Here on Earth Tour on July 10. Midland and Ingrid Andress will be his opening acts throughout the trek, while Luke Combs will join for select stadium shows.

