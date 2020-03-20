Tim McGraw is staying at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but that doesn't mean he's stopped playing music. In a video shared to his Facebook page, the country star shares an intimate performance, straight from his home.

Sitting at a grand piano in front of floor-to-ceiling windows, a beautiful chandelier hanging from above, McGraw puts his own spin on "My Love," a 1982 single from Lionel Richie. Press play above to watch.

"I've been through so many changes in my life, woman / It's a wonder I ain't lost my mind / And I ain't never said how much I need you, sugar / But I sure need you by my side," McGraw sings while playing the piano. It's a change for the country star, who in February was seen enjoying a relaxed jam session with fellow musicians Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jimmie Allen.

"Hanging at home means more time for music," McGraw writes in the caption of the video, which was shot by his daughter, Maggie. "Thinking about everyone."

McGraw is one of the many musicians across America currently opting to stay at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past two weeks, hundreds of tours have been canceled or postponed, and venues have been temporarily closed. To help keep the music going, artists have begun live-streaming performances via social media to engage with fans and raise money for charity.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.