The Boot News Roundup: Tim McGraw Plans ‘Grit & Grace’ Book Tour + More

Tim McGraw is headed out on tour to promote his new book about his experience with quitting drinking and getting healthy, titled Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. The country star is set to kick off his book tour in Nashville on Nov. 2, per Taste of Country. He'll also make stops in Princeton, N.J.; New York City, Los Angeles, Calif.; and Austin, Texas, to promote Grit & Grace's release on Nov. 5.

George Strait has made country music chart history yet again! According to Billboard, he's the first artist to notch 100 entries on the publication's Country Airplay chart with his new song "The Weight of the Badge," an ode to law enforcement officers that debuted at No. 56 on the chart for the week dated Oct. 19. The Country Airplay chart has been around since January of 1990.

A new documentary will examine the impact of 9 to 5, the iconic film starring and song by Dolly Parton. According to Rolling Stone, Still Working 9 to 5 is being co-directed by Gary Lane and Camille Hardman, and will feature interviews with the film's stars, including Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Nashville tunesmith Shane McAnally will write an original score for the documentary, the creators of which are currently raising funds to complete production via Kickstarter.

