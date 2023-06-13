Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey took to piano to tribute a country legend. Her tender cover of Emmylou Harris' hit "Beneath Still Waters" left her fans and followers on social media begging for more.

The song (written by Dallas Frazier) was first cut by George Jones, and several others cut it in the 10 years that followed. In 1980, Harris made "Beneath Still Waters" a No. 1 hit, her fourth of five chart-toppers.

"Good ole dramatic country music," Audrey McGraw writes. Her version is a bit slower — and arguably more dramatic — than the hit recording.

Audrey McGraw is a model and singer who at last check was enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. She often shares photos of fashion or NYC life, and occasionally drops a song for her 72K Instagram followers.

McGraw and Hill have three daughters, including Audrey, Maggie and oldest daughter Gracie. All three are talented singers, but none have announced plans to pursue music as a career. While Gracie is on Instagram, Maggie looks to have left the platform.

Talking to Taste of Country prior to the release of 1883 in 2021, McGraw shared that having daughters helped him with his starring role as James Dutton on the show. Hill also bonded with her on-screen daughter Elsa (Isabel May), later saying she felt like another daughter.