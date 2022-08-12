Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie.

In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.

"Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you," he writes. "Your drive, work ethic and enthusiastic determination to make the world a better place inspires me every single day....... I love you Mags-a-Million!!!! Dad."

McGraw also shared a photo of Maggie in a cowboy hat to complete the celebratory post. Maggie posted the photo on her own Instagram page on Aug. 6.

McGraw's birthday post for his daughter garnered many comments from fans, family members and celebrities alike. McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, commented a happy "Yas," while actress/singer Rita Wilson wished Maggie a Happy Birthday.

Maggie McGraw was born to McGraw and Faith Hill on August 12, 1998. She earned a master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford University in 2021, and she is reportedly taking that degree to Washington, D.C. to work on Capitol Hill. McGraw's other daughters, Gracie and Audrey, are also busy with their own endeavors: Gracie is pursuing a career on Broadway and Audrey is fashion model and aspiring actress.

“They’re all completely different creatures, but they all have big hearts, and they all are very polite and they really respect people, and they all feel like they wanna make a difference in the world," McGraw recently gushed. "Hopefully we’ve instilled that into them.”

