Tim McGraw Is Proud of the Women His Daughters Have Become

Tim McGraw is one of the biggest names in country music, but to three young women, he's just Dad. The country singer and his wife Faith Hill are parents to daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20 and just like any father out there, McGraw couldn't be more proud of them.

“They’re all completely different creatures,” he says, “but they all have big hearts, and they all are very polite and they really respect people, and they all feel like they wanna make a difference in the world. Hopefully we’ve instilled that into them.”

When asked if he sees a little bit of himself in his three girls, the "Humble and Kind" singer admits that he does.

“It’s funny because Faith and I’ve talked about that a little bit, and I think we see each other in all three of ‘em," he reveals. "There’s little parts of us in all three of ‘em.”

They have certainly inherited their parents' passion and drive. Gracie is pursuing a career on Broadway and is acting and singing, while Maggie is taking her master's degree from Stanford to Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. The youngest, Audrey, is a fashion model and aspiring actress.

Audrey also has at least one acting credit to her name. She played the lead in her father's music video for "7500 OBO":

One thing that's always been important to McGraw and Hill is for their children to be confident enough to explore things for themselves. It doesn't sound like the couple could ever be accused of being helicopter parents.

“We’ve always also given them the opportunity to sort of explore themselves and find out who they are and try things,” McGraw adds.

The three-time Grammy winner is out on the road right now. His headlining McGraw Tour (buy tickets here) features Russell Dickerson and newcomers Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. The trek wraps in Camrose, Alberta, Canada, on July 31.