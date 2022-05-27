Thompson Square's visit to the Taste of Country studio included an acoustic performance of their new single "Country in My Soul," a song that was clearly meant for them.

Keifer and Shawna Thompson talked about how they heard the song and wanted to record it before meeting with executives from their current record label for the first time. Coincidentally, the label team heard and loved it, too, so they had set it aside for Thompson Square.

Watch them sing the song live before enjoying a few stories from the married couple about their new music and life on the road:

"It reminded me of growing up in south Alabama," Shawna shares. "I miss it so much. I miss my family and all my friends down there."

The couple have been married for more than 20 years, and they'll talk freely about the pros and cons of mixing work and home life. After they sing "Country in My Soul," watch Keifer describe a night on the Luke Bryan tour where he worried he might get pushed from the stage by his wife. They were fighting, but the crowd never knew it.

"I think we handle it well," Keifer admits.

"Country in My Soul" is one of two new songs ("Are We Gonna Dance") that T2 dropped earlier this spring. On Friday (May 27), the "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" hitmakers also dropped "Nothing More Beautiful" and "What We're Fighting For."