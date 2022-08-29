Husband and wife duo Thompson Square will spend some time off the road this fall as they address some health issues. Singer Shawna Thompson, one half of the "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" band, is scheduled to undergo back surgery to correct complications from a recent injury.

"We're disappointed to have to postpone some of the dates we have coming up, as we were really looking forward to connecting with fans again post-pandemic," says Keifer Thompson, Shawna's bandmate and husband.

"That said, health is always the priority, and per doctor's orders, Shawna will have to sit some dates out," he continues. "We're looking forward to her successful recovery, and being able to hit the road again soon."

According to their most recent tour calendar, Thompson Square have several September dates on the books, beginning with an Antioch, Ill., stop originally planned for Sept. 2. The duo were also planning to hit cities in Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky and Minneapolis next month.

In addition to the dates they're postponing this fall, the band will adjust their schedule for the remainder of the year as needed as Shawna continues to heal.

Most recently, Thompson Square dropped their new song "Country in My Soul," an anthemic declaration of country pride. When they put out the new music, they explained that their new song has personal connections to their desire to get back to their foundations as they move through new stages of life.

“We really got back to our roots with the new music," the bandmates say. "In fact, roots is kind of what this song is all about. We’ve lived a lot of life in the last few years — we had a baby, we both lost parents — and our new music reflects a well-lived life, both the ups and the downs."

