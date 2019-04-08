For Thomas Rhett, winning isn't just about taking home an award. The 2019 ACM Awards Male Vocalist of the Year shared backstage after his big win that, with every victory, he's excited to make his family proud.

Although he admitted to The Boot and other outlets in the media room that daughters Willa and Ada should have been in bed by the time he hopped onstage to accept his trophy, Rhett added that he was guessing that his family had probably let them stay up to watch the show. He hadn't been able to check his phone just yet, but Rhett was assuming that there would be a congratulatory text from them when he did.

"We were in Australia last month, playing some shows, and I just got done doing soundcheck, and Willa gets out of the car, and shes like, 'Daddy, I’m so proud of you,’" Rhett recalled. "And I was like, first of all, how do you know how to say that? Second of all, it just melted me.

"So it has been really awesome to share some of these moments with my kids that way that I got to share some of these moments with my dad [country singer and songwriter Rhett Akins] as well. It kind of feels like it is coming full circle in a way," he adds. "I do this for them man -- I write songs for them, so it will be really cool to show them this trophy when it comes in the mail in probably six months.”

Rhett and his wife Lauren adopted older daughter Willa in 2017, officially bringing her home that May. Their biological daughter, Ada, arrived that August.

Rhett is now the ACM Male Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. He also performed his newest single, "Look What God Gave Her," during the 2019 ACM Awards ceremony.

