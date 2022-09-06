Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest.

Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.

"The doctors over at Vanderbilt put me on vocal rest. My cords were pretty daggum swollen and inflamed," the singer explains in a video message he shared to social media. "It's been a week, for sure. I think it's the quietest I've been in about a decade."

Fortunately, according to his most recent doctor's appointment, Rhett is on the mend. "All the inflammation is down, so I've been cleared to go, cleared to sing," the star continues.

"I just wanted to hop on here and say thank y'all so much for the love, and just for the well-wishes," Rhett adds in his post. "I'm glad to be back. Glad to be singing again, and we will see y'all in Alabama on Thursday."

Rhett is celebrating his healthy vocal cords by heading to Alabama, where he'll play his scheduled tour stop in Tuscaloosa on Thursday (Sept. 8). The Bring the Bar to You Tour will continue through mid-October, and Rhett also recently announced a Canadian leg of the trek, which he will launch in early 2023.