Monday night (Nov. 30) marked the start of The Voice Season 19's live episodes. In this first round, the season's Top 17 will be culled down to nine remaining competitors.

At the start of Monday’s episode, host Carson Daly shared some unfortunate news: Team Kelly's Ryan Gallagher, who was one of the four-way knockout contenders competing for votes to grab the last space available to move forward to the playoffs, was forced to drop out ... with no explanation as to why he left the competition. When the remaining votes were counted, Team Blake's Taryn Papa moved into the next round.

Clarkson's newly adjusted roster of artists in the finals began taking their turns one by one, and out of the four she presented, Tanner Gomes established himself quickly as the country voice in her bunch. Clarkson loves a good country vocal (she won The Voice Season 17 with the affably twangy Jake Hoot), and Gomes had no problem delivering the goods.

Gomes hit the stage with a lighthearted version of Luke Combs' "Lovin' on You," which translated a bit on the shiny and airy side in contrast to Combs' slightly dark, earthy, rollicking original. Nonetheless, he put his own spin on it with an unexpected key change toward the end.

One fan he won over was his own coach, Clarkson. “I love you so much,” she enthused. “That was so good," she added, praising "the modulation.”

Fans were able to vote for their favorites to move forward to the semi-finals until 7AM ET on Tuesday morning (Dec. 1). A follow-up episode on Tuesday evening will reveal who advances.

