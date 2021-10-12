It’s the beginning of the Live Battle Rounds on Season 21 of The Voice. And, on Monday (Oct. 11), viewers were treated to a stellar duet performance between family acoustic-pop trio Girl Named Tom and Nashville country singer Kinsey Rose.

The performers, who all belong on Team Kelly Clarkson, battled it out on a cover of the Eagles’ hit “Seven Bridges Road,” originally written and recorded by country outlaw Steve Young.

Before the contestants took the stage for their performance, Clarkson shared her reason for putting them together.

“I paired Girl Named Tom and Kinsey Rose because I know Kinsey’s country, and I knew they liked James Taylor," she reasoned. "I thought, ‘Let’s just find something we can do in the middle,' and ‘Seven Bridges Road’ was kind of a perfect song by the Eagles.’”

Once onstage, all four singers proved the selection was the right choice, with the Ohio-based sibling trio effortlessly using their stacked vocal harmonies to tackle the opening lyrics. Rose, armed with her acoustic guitar and dressed in an all-white cowgirl get-up, also delighted coaches, blending her seasoned, twang vocals with the family band before taking the song's first verse solo.

Needless to say, Clarkson had a difficult time selecting which of the two artists would advance to the knockout rounds of the competition.

“I’m so proud to say that you’re both on my team. It’s just a special thing for me. Girl Named Tom, I have heard you all in rehearsals. I have heard each of you sing. You’re incredible. And, Kinsey, you’re the kind of country singer that I love, and no one is like you on this show,” Clarkson said after the performance. “Okay, we’re getting in there. This whole thing is about strategy sometimes, so we’re just getting in there.”

“I’m nervous,” she explained before choosing Girl Named Tom to stay on her team.

Although Clarkson selected Girl Named Tom due to pressure of having to choose only one artist to keep for her team, she did have one “save” and one “steal,” and she offered Rose her “steal.” However, in an interesting and historic twist, all four coaches tried to steal Rose for their team, with the exception of Ariana Grande, who used her save to try and win over Rose.

“I want all of you,” Rose told the coaches before making her decision. “Kelly, save me twice.”

The Voice returns on Tuesday (Oct. 12) at 8ET on NBC.

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: