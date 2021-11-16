Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day.

The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.

For this performance, Maple went all in on faith, with her chosen song's message being paired with a background of ornamental windows and divine lights strobing from above. As she approached the final chorus, cameras cut to Legend with his hands in the air and Kelly Clarkson dabbing a tear from her cheek.

TV Line reviewed each performance from Monday's show and gave Maple's "God Only Knows" cover an A+. The only other act to do that well is the group Girl Named Tom, on Team Kelly.

Three of Blake Shelton's team members performed, including the show's only remaining country contestant Lana Scott, who sang "Humble and Kind." The Voice returns on NBC on Tuesday night with the results show. This is the 21st season of the show, with Shelton's team winning eight times so far.