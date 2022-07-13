‘The Voice’ Snags Three Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards announced their 2022 nominees on Tuesday (July 12), and The Voice is up for three prizes at this year's show. The NBC series has now been nominated 72 total times over its 21 season tenure and has secured seven wins.

The Voice is up against Top Chef, The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls, and RuPaul's Drag Race in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

The reality singing competition is also nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series from the Season 21 live finale, as well as Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series from its live Top 10 performances.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sep. 12 on NBC.

Season 22 of The Voice is scheduled to premiere a week later, on Monday, Sep. 19 on NBC. In a series first, the show is only airing one season in 2022. Typically The Voice runs both in the spring and fall, but this year fans will only get their fill in the fall.

Longtime coach Blake Shelton is back for another run, as is John Legend. The country singer has never missed a season since the show debuted in 2011. Earlier this year it was announced that Gwen Stefani will also be returning as a coach, reclaiming her chair from Ariana Grande. Kelly Clarkson will be absent after eight seasons in the rotating red chairs — first-time coach Camila Cabello will be in her place.

Shelton has been hard at work on another show with The Voice host Carson Daly. Barmageddon will air on USA Network beginning in 2023. The show will feature celebrities competing in classic bar games and some non-traditional bar games that Shelton and Daly will cook up.