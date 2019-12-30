The Highwomen, Lil Nas X Make Barack Obama’s ‘Favorite Music of 2019′ List

Country fans will find a few familiar names on this year's roundup of President Barack Obama's annual list of favorite songs. The Highwomen make the cut with their debut single, "Redesigning Women," which comes off their 2019 self-titled album.

The Highwomen aren't the only artists representing country and Americana on Obama's list. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also make an appearance with their inescapable 2019 hit, "Old Town Road (Remix)." Obama first included the country-rap juggernaut on his Summer Playlist earlier in the year.

Maggie Rogers' "Burning" was another repeat entry from the Summer Playlist, and another shout-out to a country (or at least, country-adjacent) artist. The Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter won the hearts of country crowds over the past year while on tour opening for Kacey Musgraves. Americana, R&B and gospel icon Mavis Staples also gets Obama's stamp of approval for her song, "Change." Additionally, Adia Victoria and Sharon Van Etten are included on the list.

Of course, Obama's musical tastes run the gamut in this year-end round-up. He also includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, the National, Solange, Frank Ocean and Beyonce, among many others. Before sharing his favorite tunes of 2019, Obama also rounded up his favorite movies, books and TV shows of the year.

As 2019 draws to a close, both Lil Nas X and the Highwomen have found themselves on a very high number of year-end lists -- including The Boot's. Both acts number among our countdowns of 2019's Most Unforgettable Moments and top Surprise Breakout Acts, to name a couple.