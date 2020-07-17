The Chicks, ‘Gaslighter': 5 Songs That Spill the Tea

In the lead-up to the release of their new album Gaslighter, the now Dixie-less Chicks have talked much about their decade-plus hiatus, their personal lives and the creation of their new music -- but they haven't said a whole lot about the songs themselves. That's fine: The lyrics speak for themselves ... and they're ready to gossip a little bit.

Back in the fall of 2019, when Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines went into detail about the project for the first time, she explained that she and bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer had intended to release something easy -- a covers album, for example -- simply to fulfill their record deal with Sony. However, her divorce from her husband, actor Adrian Pasdar, inspired her to start songwriting again.

"When I started getting a divorce, I had a lot to say, so that kind of sparked me being ready [to make new music]," says Maines. "Songwriting is really hard for me, and I think, for many years, I didn't want to analyze my life or my relationship. I was just in it and dedicated and devoted ... I just was not ready to open up like that."

Sony

She certainly made up for lost time. In sometimes-stunning detail, Maines and her bandmates examine love, divorce and the ways it affects both those directly involved and those around them on Gaslighter.

Aided by producer Jack Antonoff (Fun, Taylor Swift) and a team of predominantly pop songwriters (Teddy Geiger, Julia Michaels, Ross Golan), the trio crafted songs that are as honest as any of country music's three-chords-and-the-truth favorites. Maguire's fiddle and the Chicks' signature harmonies, as on-point as ever, keep it country here and there, while songs such as "March March" and "Julianna Calm Down" offer the pointed political and feminist commentary Chicks supporters expect and appreciate.

Beyond explaining that her divorce got her writing, neither Maines nor either of her bandmates have explicitly confirmed that any details revealed on Gaslighter are about Pasdar. All three of the Chicks have been through at least one divorce, in fact -- but Maines' ex-husband is the only one who tried to get a court to hold up the release of the Chicks' new music because it might violate a confidentiality clause in his and Maines' prenuptial agreement. With that in mind, keep reading for a few of the juiciest moments on Gaslighter: