Watch the Cadillac Three Cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

The Cadillac Three are finding creative ways to perform together while still social distancing. The trio and 2020 Taste of Country RISERS recently shot a video of themselves performing Post Malone’s "Circles" from their respective home studios.

Find singer and guitarist Jaren Johnston, steel guitarist Kelby Ray and drummer Neil Mason at home, filming their parts on iPhones in this Johnston-produced performance video. It’s a split screen similar to what Lady Antebellum used to cut their song "What I'm Leaving For" during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special earlier this month.

WATCH: The Cadillac Three Live

This acoustic version stays true to the spirit of the 2019 original by the pop star. Post Malone’s version was a multi-week No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and the organic nature of the arrangement and the singer’s melodic approach make it an easy favorite for country stars to cover. On April 13, in fact, Keith Urban put his own spin on the song.

The Cadillac Three were named Taste of Country RISERS in February as they released their new album, Country Fuzz. The group performed six songs during a live performance in front of fans at the S4 Room in East Nashville, a performance that was later streamed to Taste of Country viewers worldwide.