Tenille Townes’ Debut Album, ‘The Lemonade Stand’, Will Arrive in June

Rising country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes has announced her debut album. The Lemonade Stand will arrive on June 26 via Columbia Nashville.

Townes' first full-length record contains 12 songs, all of which she co-wrote. Five of the songs were previously released in February, on her Road to the Lemonade Stand EP, including "Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking)," "White Horse" and her single "Somebody's Daughter."

"The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now," Townes shares in a press release. "I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams."

"This record is the dream that I had when I was a 7-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car," she adds. "She would really be freaking out right now.”

Columbia Nashville

Jay Joyce produced The Lemonade Stand, and Townes calls their collaboration "an adventure I will hold onto and smile at for the rest of my life."

"It was a process where I felt like I could be myself and felt encouraged to grow and step up to what these songs were calling for," Townes shares. "We built these songs from the ground up, the way I would play them in a room with my guitar, and I had the most amazing time watching Jay create magic around them.”

The Canadian-born Townes is a 2020 ACM Awards nominee, both for New Female Artist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, and was twice nominated at the 2020 Juno Awards. The Grand Prairie, Alberta, native won all four awards for which she was nominated at the 2019 CCMA Awards.

Tenille Townes' The Lemonade Stand Track Listing:

1. “Holding Out for the One”

2. “Where You Are”

3. “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)”

4. “Lighthouse”

5. “White Horse”

6. “I Kept the Roses”

7. “When I Meet My Maker”

8. “Come as You Are”

9. “The Way You Look Tonight”

10. “Find You”

11. “Somebody’s Daughter”

12. “The Most Beautiful Things”

