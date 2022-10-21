Taylor Swift needs no introduction. She's one of the world's biggest superstars. She began in country music, as a teenager, and as the numbers on her birthday cake have grown, so has she, both personally and professionally.

From 2006 to 2008, Swift began her touring career as an opener for Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In 2009, however, she launched her own headlining trek, the Fearless Tour -- and, since then, she has enjoyed enormous success as both a country and pop artist on the road.

Swift's Fearless Tour grossed over $63 million and the numbers have kept growing through her Speak Now World Tour (2011-2012), Red Tour (2013-2014), 1989 World Tour (2015) and, most recently, her Reputation Tour. The singer's latest trek is the highest-grossing tour of all time in the U.S., bringing in $266.1 million over 38 dates and selling 2,068,399 tickets. According to Billboard, Swift's tours has grossed $687.7 million in the U.S. alone.

There's a reason that Swift's been so successful as a touring act: Fans always know her concerts will be highly entertaining and creative. Since the beginning, her tours have boasted plenty of costume changes, surprises and massive sets and stages. When you couple all of that with her enigmatic stage presence, No. 1 hits and ability to connect with fans, it adds up to a winning combination.

