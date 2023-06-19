Top 10 Country Taylor Swift Lyrics

If there's one truth in this world, it's that Taylor Swift was born to write songs.

Fans know her story of songwriting well: She was bullied at school and came home every day to find solace in the craft she's now known for worldwide. From an early age, poignant songs like "Tim McGraw" showed off her remarkable lyricism and melodic talent, and her third single "Our Song" made Swift the youngest person ever to solely write and perform a No. 1 Hot Country Songs hit.

Below, The Boot rounds up our picks for the Top 10 Taylor Swift Lyrics, which range across her discography, from 2006's eponymous album to 2020's Evermore.