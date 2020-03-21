Suzy Bogguss’ ‘Somewhere Between': All the Songs, Ranked

Now a ‘90s country icon, Suzy Bogguss was only a wildly talented newcomer in 1989, when her major-label debut album, Somewhere Between, was released. With Bogguss’ powerful vocals, a title track penned by Merle Haggard and tons of vintage country influence, the 10-track record was destined to be country classic.

From Bogguss’ take on Haggard’s “Somewhere Between” to the saucy “Take It Like a Man,” Somewhere Between is a must-listen. Keep reading for a song-by-song look at this stunning debut album.