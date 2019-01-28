20 Country Albums Turning 30 in 2019

The year 1989 was a massive one in country music. Not only were the superstars of the decade and a number of established country icons releasing new albums, but fans were also getting their first taste of the Class of '89: then-new acts who are now some of the most influential, respected names in the genre.

The high-profile albums turning the big 3-0 in 2019 include Garth Brooks self-titled debut album, Dolly Parton's White Limozeen and George Strait's Beyond the Blue Neon. Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, George Jones and many more also released now-classic records during the year.

