Country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney first cut her teeth as an artist on the Red Dirt circuit in Texas. The Austin native self-released her debut album, Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame, in 2007. A few years later, after catching the eye of Republic Nashville, she released her breakthrough album, 2011's Concrete. The sophomore effort soared to No. 7 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, positioning her at the forefront of a new wave of Texas-based artists that successfully crossed over into the Nashville mainstream.

Following the success of her debut single "From a Table Away," she's released three more albums, including her most recent effort, 2022's critically acclaimed Married Alone. Sweeney has proven herself as a show-stopping performer, gifted songwriter and boundary pusher. She's even collaborated with a lengthy list of fellow musical talents, including Vince Gill, Will Hoge and Adam Hood.

From honky tonk boot-stompers to heartbreaking ballads, her catalog is filled with some of the best music Texas has shared with the world over the past decade.

Here are The Boot's picks for Sunny Sweeney's 10 best songs, so far: