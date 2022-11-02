To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary.

Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare.

Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen and more will inject their unique styles into a classic Rolling Stones' album. Find Church on a cover of "Gimme Shelter," while Wilson will country-fy "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and Allen gives fans a new spin on "Miss You."

Arriving in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will also feature Ashley McBryde, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Elvie Shane, Steve Earle and Koe Wetzel.

Brothers Osborne will team up with the War and Treaty for a special cover of "It's Only Rock N' Roll (But I Like It)," an early release track coming Friday (Nov. 4).

"This album is country music's thank you to the Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre,” the project's producer, Robert Deaton, says. “From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that country music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”

Stoned Cold Country — a Rolling Stones Tribute — Track List:

1. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (performed by Ashley McBryde)

2. "Honky Tonk Women" (performed by Brooks & Dunn)

3. "Dead Flowers: (performed by Maren Morris)

4. "It's Only Rock N' Roll (But I Like It)" (performed by Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty)

5. "Miss You" (Jimmie Allen)

6. "Tumbling Dice" (performed by Elle King)

7. "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" (performed by Marcus King)

8. "Wild Horses" (performed by Little Big Town)

9. "Paint It Black" (performed by Zac Brown Band)

10. "You Can't Always Get What You Want" (performed by Lainey Wilson)

11. "Sympathy for the Devil" (performed by Elvie Shane)

12. "Angie" (performed by Steve Earle)

13. "Gimme Shelter" (performed by Eric Church)

14. "Shine a Light" (performed by Koe Wetzel)