10 Songs You Didn’t Know Ashley Monroe Wrote
Country music is filled with artists that you could catagorize as "multi-talented," but Ashley Monroe is truly a cut above most. The Tennessee native felt connected to music from an early age and eventually began to use songwriting as a way of dealing with difficult emotions, including the loss of her father when she was just 13.
As a solo artist, Monroe has released five records, including her most recent 2021 LP Rosegold. She's also known as one-third of the country trio Pistol Annies, alongside close friends and longtime collaborators Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley. Under the nickname "Hippie Annie," Monroe has recorded three studio albums and one holiday album with Lambert and Presley since forming the band in 2011. She's also worked as a backing vocalist for a range of artists, from Jack White to The Steel Woods.
But what many country fans may not realize is just how seasoned of a songwriter Ashley Monroe has become. Along with her own solo tracks and Pistol Annies tunes, she's penned some major hits for other country artists, including multiple chart-toppers for Miranda Lambert.
Let's take a look at 10 country songs written by Ashley Monroe and performed by other artists:
"The Truth"Recorded by Jason Aldean
Written by Monroe and Brett James, "The Truth" was originally recorded by Trent Willmon for his 2008 third studio album Broken In. The track didn't gain any traction for Willmon, but became a massive hit for Jason Aldean one year later. The song was Aldean's third single from his album Wide Open, and became a No. 1 hit.
"I Wish I Could Break Your Heart"Recorded by Cassadee Pope
Penned by Monroe, Gordie Sampson and Jon Green, "I Wish I Could Break Your Heart" was the second single from Cassadee Pope's 2013 debut solo album Frame by Frame. According to Billboard, the song was written and recorded as a demo in just 90 minutes.
"Heart Like Mine"Recorded by Miranda Lambert
Lambert, Monroe and Travis Howard co-wrote "Heart Like Mine," which became Miranda's second career No. 1 hit in 2011. The song was Miranda Lambert's fifth and final single from her 2009 record Revolution.
"Flat on the Floor"Recorded by Carrie Underwood
This emotional track from Carrie Underwood's celebrated 2007 album Carnival Ride was written by Monroe and Brett James.
"My Favorite Movie"Recorded by Vince Gill
Featured on Vince Gill's 2016 record Down To My Last Bad Habit, "My Favorite Movie" is a picturesque, romantic ballad that he co-wrote alongside Monroe.
"The Coat"Recorded by Guy Clark
The simple yet powerful story-song "The Coat" was recorded by Guy Clark for his 2009 album Somedays the Song Writes You. The country and folk legend co-wrote the tune with Monroe and Jedd Hughes.
"It's Never Alright"Recorded by Dwight Yoakam
Monroe co-wrote "It's Never Alright" with Dwight Yoakam for his 2012 album 3 Pears. The track provides a lyrical gut-punch centered around the looming feeling of loneliness that you just can't seem to shake.
"Make Room at the Bottom"Recorded by Sara Evans
Ashley Monroe teamed up with Brett James to write the catchy heartbreak tune "Make Room at the Bottom." Fellow country star Sara Evans cut the track for her 2017 record Words.
"Feel That Way"Recorded by Caitlyn Smith
Penned by Monroe, Caitlyn Smith and Brock Berryhill, "Feel That Way" became the twelth track on Smith's 2020 record Supernova. The stunning tune uses vivid lyrical imagery to explain the magical feeling of a life-changing love.
"My Bed"Recorded by Sunny Sweeney and Will Home
Released in 2015, "My Bed" was penned by Sunny Sweeney, Monroe and her Pistol Annies cohort Angaleena Presley. This heartbreaking collaboration with Will Hoge, centered around a love that's grown cold, quickly connected with Sweeney's fans.