Shania Twain walked the 2020 Grammy red carpet like the music legend that she is. On Sunday evening, (Jan. 26), artists of all stripes and genres gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for one of the biggest all-genre events in music, and even among the stars, Twain shone brightly.

Recently, Twain proved her appeal outside country music with an unforgettable performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, where her delivery of "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" brought the crowd -- including rapper Post Malone -- to its feet. After the ceremony, Twain revealed that not only is Malone's admiration for her mutual, but she wouldn't be opposed to a duet with the rapper. In fact, she's already got a song picked out!

The singer took a break from her Let's Go! The Vegas Residency schedule to attend this year's Grammy awards in a stunning dress. Dotted, black tulle silhouetted a black body suit, accented by a black and silver belt. Ruffles gathered at the neckline and wrists for a feminine touch. Her hair was in a high, cascading ponytail and she wore diamond earrings.

Twain walked the red carpet herself.

Click through the photo-gallery above to see Twain rockin' the red carpet in all of her country music glory.