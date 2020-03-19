Sara Evans' just-announced upcoming release, Copy That, is a collection of some of the most recognizable songs of the past six decades.

Having fun with the album's title, Copy That is, well, just that: A 13-track cover album of some of Evans' favorite songs. Country music tracks included on the project include Patsy Cline's "She's Got You" and Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."

“I've never recorded a Hank Williams song before so I chose, ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.’ That song is completely in my wheelhouse," Evans told Billboard. "I am the most comfortable singing that kind of music and it's real old time-y country. Bluegrass-y Patty Loveless kind of style."

Evans also included a large portion of music outside of the country music genre, including John Mayer's “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye.”

Evans explained to Billboard, “I had to have a John Mayer song and that one is a little obscure and that's the only song on the album that everyone might not know if you're not a big John Mayer or know a lot about his music." See below for the full 13 track listing.

Ahead of its late spring release date, Evans shared the first track off of Copy That. “If I Can’t Have You” was record by the Bee Gees in 1979. Press play above to hear the singer's take on the iconic disco song.

Copy That will be released on May 15, the album follows Evan's 2017 Words. The new project features a couple of exciting guest artists, too: Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet duets with Evans on one of its tracks, and string group Old Crow Medicine Show make an appearance on another. Copy That is being co-produced by Evans along with Jarrad K.

Sara Evans Copy That Track List:

1. “If I Can’t Have You”

2. “Don’t Get Me Wrong”

3. “Come On Eileen”

4. “Crazy Love”

5. “Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Phillip Sweet

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Monday Morning”

8. “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye“

9. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

10. “6th Avenue Heartache”

11. “My Sharona”

12. “She’s Got You”

“13. Hard To Say I’m Sorry”