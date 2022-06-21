Sara Evans Says She’s Writing a ‘Super Country’ Record: ‘I Never Wanna Quit’

Sara Evans is hard at work. The country mainstay recently revealed to the Tennessean that she's currently writing a new project, and she hopes it'll dig deep into her country foundation.

"We're writing a record right now. We're getting ready to go into the studio in the fall. And I'm wanting to make a really, really, super country record," she relates. "Kind of, like, Patty Loveless-esque. She was a huge influence on me. So yeah, I never wanna quit. Ever."

Over the decades, Evans has established herself as a household name in country music. She has amassed a large collection of hit singles, including five No. 1 songs, such as "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," "A Little Bit Stronger" and "A Real Fine Place to Start." But it's "Suds in the Bucket" — her up-tempo track from 2003 about a girl abruptly leaving town to make a new start with her boyfriend — that Evans says has most powerfully taken on an enduring life of its own.

"'Suds in the Bucket' is still one of the most replayed, recurrent songs. And little girls love that song," Evans recounts. "And also parents, because we all know what that's like, to watch our little girls grow up, and fear that they're gonna run off with a boy that you disapprove of. Yeah."

Evans' most recent record, a cover project called Copy That, came out in May 2020.