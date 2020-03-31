Sara Evans has a memoir ready for 2020. The singer shared that Born to Fly, a look at her life and career in country music, will be released on Sept. 8.

The book's title is borrowed from Evans' 2000 hit song and album of the same name. This is the first time she has formally shared her stories, and she's promising a look at what it's like living under the spotlight, as well as words of wisdom on motherhood and marriage. The 49-year-old has three kids with her first husband, whom she divorced in 2007. She married Jay Barker in 2008.

The memoir's release during the year of the 20th anniversary of her Born to Fly album is no coincidence: In a statement, Evans shares how she considers her third album to be pivotal to her career. While she did have a No. 1 hit from her previous album (No Place That Far, released in 1998) she notched three Top 5 hits and a Top 20 with songs from Born to Fly. The title track became her second No. 1 hit.

Additionally, Born to Fly is the name of Evans' new record label, on which she'll release her next studio album this spring. Copy That will include 13 covers of iconic songs that inspired Evans' life and career. The album will span six decades.

Evans' new memoir is being published by Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. On Tuesday night (March 31), she will give fans a sneak preview of her book on Talk Shop Live.

