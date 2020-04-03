Sam Hunt’s ‘Southside': 5 Songs Fans of His Deep Cuts

It's taken just over five and a half years, but Sam Hunt fans finally have a new album to enjoy. The "Body Like a Back Road" singer's sophomore record, Southside, arrived Friday (April 3).

Over the summer, Hunt told The Boot he'd been working more like a singer-songwriter, "just picking up the guitar and writing songs," and that he'd been prioritizing both himself and his loved ones more. Listeners will hear those influences on Southside's opening track, "2016," among others; they'll also find occasional nods to country tradition that keep Hunt's music rooted in the genre while still being appealing to a wide swath of listeners.

MCA Nashville

There are 12 songs on Southside, though describing them all as "new" is a bit of a stretch. Two of the tracks, "Drinkin' Too Much" and the aforementioned "Body Like a Back Road," a record-setting megahit, date back to early 2017, while "Downtown's Dead" was originally released as a single in the spring of 2018.

Southside's first official single, 2019's "Kinfolks," recently hit No. 1, and its second single, "Hard to Forget," went to country radio in early March. Fans have also gotten to hear "Sinning With You," both in its live and studio form, the aforementioned "2016" and "Nothing Lasts Forever."

We'll admit it: We'd have liked a few more brand-new songs out of Hunt, but half a decade out from the superb Montevallo (2014), we're not going to be greedy. There's still plenty of Hunt's speak-singing style and heartfelt, heartache-filled lyrics to go around.

Serious Hunt stans will find some correlation between the songs on Southside and those on both his debut album and his 2013 mixtape Between the Pines. Got a favorite from the star's back catalog? Start here to find your new earworm.

