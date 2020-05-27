As the world continues to grapple with what the new normal looks like during an ongoing pandemic, Rosanne Cash is trying to understand with why someone would call her daughter a disgusting name simply because she was wearing a mask. Via Twitter on Tuesday (May 26), the singer-songwriter shared a disturbing encounter she says her daughter had while she was grocery shopping recently in Nashville, where she lives.

"My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries,” the Grammy winner says. "Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal p---y!’"

Cash did not say which daughter was the recipient of the man's taunts. She has four daughters in total, and one son.

"Back story (sic): she nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive," Cash explains.

The daughter of Johnny Cash says she, too, was scolded during a recent outing to her front steps, where she met with visitors to celebrate her birthday on Sunday (May 24). This unnamed stranger was seemingly kinder with their words, however.

"We took our masks off and they sat on the bottom of the stoop and we sat on the top and had wine and cake," Cash says on Instagram about her gathering with a few friends. "We haven’t seen many people outside of Zoom so it was really fun. We still got reprimanded by a passerby for not wearing masks while visiting."

Currently, the CDC suggests that people use cloth face coverings, which are said to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from one person to another, while outside of their homes. And while the mere act of wearing masks — or not — has become a growing political issue, Cash and many others are finding out firsthand how much life has changed since the pandemic forced a shutdown in states across America in March.

“In the past few days I’ve begun to think about the future, my work, touring, what it means, what I will lose, and what I will gain," Cash says in a personal essay published in the Atlantic on Wednesday (May 27). "Touring is a high-risk business for disease transmission. Airports, airplanes, hotels, restaurants, backstage catering, dressing rooms, stage crews, drivers, meet and greets, equipment — every single moment and surface is risky."

Cash has no upcoming live dates on her calendar.