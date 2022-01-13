Jason Isbell, Margo Price and More Join Wilco for Star-Studded ACL Performance [WATCH]

An all-star cast joined Jeff Tweedy and the rest of Wilco for an ensemble performance of their song "California Stars" at the recent 7th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The band was joined by Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Alejandro Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Japanese Breakfast, Bill Callahan, accomplished pedal steel guitarist Lloyd Maines and more to perform the Woody Guthrie-penned track, which was originally released on Wilco and Billy Bragg's 1996 album Mermaid Avenue.

Check out the video of the Hall of Fame performance below:

The performance continues Wilco's long-running tradition of bringing friends and guests onstage for "California Stars" during their live shows. Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast also joined the band for a soothing take on "Jesus Etc." at the ceremony, while Bill Callahan covered their 2007 release "Sky Blue Sky."

Along with Wilco, this year's inductees to the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame included Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo. Jason Isbell formally inducted Williams to the Hall, while Margo Price joined her to perform the slash-and-burn breakup anthem "Changed the Locks." Escovedo was joined by renowned drummer (and his niece) Sheila E., guitarist Lenny Kaye, Alex Ruiz, and John Doe for his induction, which featured a rendition of "Sally Was a Cop" and a 9-minute epic performance of "Put You Down."

If you want to see the entire 7th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors, it's currently available to stream online via PBS until Feb. 6.

