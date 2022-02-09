These days, it's not uncommon for country artists' debut albums to be blockbusters. For example, Garth Brooks' 1989 self-titled debut record was certified diamond (that's 10 million albums shipped), while Taylor Swift's 2006 self-titled effort went seven times platinum.

Historically, however, not all first releases have been hot sellers -- even albums by artists who would soon come to define and influence country music. Whether due to commercial trends or the usual music business vicissitudes, many debuts fall through the cracks and don't get as much attention as they should, even if, sonically, they're fine efforts. Take Patsy Cline, for example: Her first full-length record didn't even chart!

Below, learn more about five debut country albums that The Boot deems "hidden gems":