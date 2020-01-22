Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood + Many More to Tribute Country Legend Roger Miller in All-Star Concert

Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith and many more country icons will come together for a just-announced all-star concert celebrating the music and life of legendary artist Roger Miller. The show will take place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on March 22, 2020, a press release reports.

Called King of the Road: Celebrating the Music of Roger Miller, the evening will showcase the songs of one of the country genre's most influential songwriters and artists. Additional performing artists include Jamey Johnson, Wynonna, Rodney Crowell, Chris Janson, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, alt-rock group Cake, the War and Treaty and more as-yet-unannounced acts.

"I'm thrilled to see all these great artists coming out to celebrate my ol' pal Roger Miller," Nelson notes in a press release. "He was certainly one of a kind. His songs will live forever."

The singer's son, Dean Miller, adds that the tribute show will be a good opportunity for fans to connect with his dad's enduring musical legacy. "My father is one of the greatest creative geniuses the world has ever known. I want everyone to know that, and a tribute of this magnitude is a great way to remind people just how incredible he was," he explains.

Beloved for his quick lyrical reflexes and affinity for great novelty songs, Miller is known for songs like "Dang Me" and "King of the Road." Among the long list of his iconic songs is "Old Friends," a collaboration with two of the artists performing at the tribute concert (Kristofferson and Nelson). He rose to fame in the 1950s, remaining in the spotlight until his death in 1992.

Helmed by Blackbird Presents, the concert's tickets will go on sale on Friday (Jan. 24). Special packages, including premium seats and exclusive merch selections, will be available. For more info, visit the concert's website.