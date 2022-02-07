7 Songs You Didn’t Know Glen Campbell Played On

Glen Campbell's name is legendary in country music thanks to his iconic hit songs, but he's also a major figure in music as a whole due to his crossover hits and, especially, because of his work as a session musician. Whether fans know it or not, Campbell left his mark on myriad songs in the 1960s, before and as he was starting his solo career.

When Campbell moved to Los Angeles in 1960, he got a job as a writer and demo singer / player for a publishing company; that led to work as a session musician. Campbell became part of the Wrecking Crew, an in-demand group of session players who worked on songs for everyone from Sonny & Cher to Frank Sinatra. They were producer Phil Spector's go-to house band, but were sometimes uncredited players; the late Leon Russell was also a member.

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about Campbell's work as a session musician -- specifically, about seven hit songs that, fans may not know, include his playing: