See Reyna Roberts’ Stirring National Anthem Before Baltimore Orioles Game

Reyna Roberts is new on the country music scene, but she's already leaving an impression with her powerful vocals. Her recent rendition of the National Anthem just might be her ticket to nationwide stardom.

On Sunday (Aug. 16), the Alabama native had the honor of performing the National Anthem before a Baltimore Orioles baseball game. Immediately, she was met with a flurry of praise on social media.

"Reyna, your voice is stunning," one follower writes. "Chills!!!!!"

"Absolutely stunning Reyna," another follower says. "You make your mama and the rest of the country proud!"

Indeed, Roberts has been making quite the impression lately: She recently released a country single called "Stompin’ Grounds."

"When [Brantley Gilbert guitarist and producer] Noah Henson and I started writing "Stompin’ Grounds," I immediately fell in love with the riff he played," the newcomer says in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "It reminds me of my childhood in Alabama, my parents, and all of their friends being in the Army together, and my bonus dad who’s a 20-year retired Marine. Even though they all had their own hometowns, the military sends service members all over the world. Whether it’s for three months, or three years, they have to make those places home.

"I want the song to resonate with people who are proud of where they came from. I want it to resonate with people who were able to make it out of places they aren’t proud of," she adds.

Roberts has also received virtual acclaim from her country music peers, such as Mickey Guyton, Cassadee Pope and fellow power vocalist Carrie Underwood.