5 Artists Under 25 You Need to Know

As we head into the summer of 2021, the sun is rising on a slew of country stars who have youth on their side, determination in their heart and an insane amount of talent running through their veins.

In fact, it's quite evident that the COVID-19 pandemic of the past year lit a fire under the genre’s youngest and brightest performers. They took the unexpected shutdown and used it to their advantage, writing songs, playing on Facebook Live and pursuing their dreams with an undeniable and unrelenting passion.

Granted, they are not the first to pursue their young careers with such force. Artists including Taylor Swift, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini have all found their way through the years, and they have all gone on to become huge stars.

Will that also hold true for these five under-25 up-and-comers? Read on to meet them, then stay tuned:

Some of the best, most inspiring and most diverse artists in country music today are under the age of 25. The collection of singers Taste of Country chose to highlight for our annual Hottest Country Artists Under 25 feature in 2021 include two reality TV veterans, a budding superstar and several artists who are stubbornly doing things differently than anyone else in country music.