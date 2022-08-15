5 Reyna Roberts Songs Every Country Fan Should Hear
Since being selected as one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch, rising talent Reyna Roberts has earned even more critical praise for her refreshing and fun brand of country music.
The daughter of two military parents was born in Alaska but dug her roots in Alabama, where she immersed herself in music from a young age. Roberts is as talented as she is determined, and has made a name for herself in the country music community by simply doing what she loves while consistently giving it her all.
In 2020, the trajectory of her life and career changed when Mickey Guyton shared a video of Roberts accompanying herself on piano while singing Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” It didn't take long for the cover to catch the ear of Underwood herself, who retweeted the cover and exposed Roberts' talents to a whole new set of country fans.
Since then, she's appeared in the recent Amazon Music documentary For Love & Country, NFL's Monday Night Football and even has shared the stage with country greats like Reba McEntire and Jamey Johnson. With a lengthy list of achievements behind her and more new music in the works, Roberts' country music career shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
If you're still late to the party or just need a refresher, take a moment to enjoy these 5 stellar Reyna Roberts songs that we can't stop listening to.
"Stompin' Grounds"
This 2020 single from Roberts is truly a boot-scootin' banger that's made for turning up loud on a Friday night. If you're looking for a track that will get your energy and adrenaline pumping, look no further.
"Raised Right"
This infectious 2021 track acts as a reminder that women in country songs don't have to be one-dimensional characters. Fierce yet charming, "Raised Right" is an ode to the people and places who made us who we are, quirks and all.
"67 (Winchester)"
Released in 2019, the engaging "67 (Winchester)" was actually inspired by the character Dean Winchester from the hit television series Supernatural.
"Countdown to Victory"
Released in Oct. 2021, the anthemic "Countdown to Victory" was written by Roberts with Noah Henson specifically for ESPN's iconic Monday Night Football broadcast. The song stands on its own thanks to its infectious chorus and Roberts' fiery vocals.
"Kiss an Angel Good Morning"with Luke Combs & Robert Randolph
Roberts shared the stage with Luke Combs and Robert Randolph as a part of the 2021 special CMT Giants: Charley Pride. She showed off her talents as a pianist during the show-stopping rendition of Pride's iconic hit "Kiss an Angel Good Morning."