5 Reyna Roberts Songs Every Country Fan Should Hear

Since being selected as one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch, rising talent Reyna Roberts has earned even more critical praise for her refreshing and fun brand of country music.

The daughter of two military parents was born in Alaska but dug her roots in Alabama, where she immersed herself in music from a young age. Roberts is as talented as she is determined, and has made a name for herself in the country music community by simply doing what she loves while consistently giving it her all.

In 2020, the trajectory of her life and career changed when Mickey Guyton shared a video of Roberts accompanying herself on piano while singing Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” It didn't take long for the cover to catch the ear of Underwood herself, who retweeted the cover and exposed Roberts' talents to a whole new set of country fans.

Since then, she's appeared in the recent Amazon Music documentary For Love & Country, NFL's Monday Night Football and even has shared the stage with country greats like Reba McEntire and Jamey Johnson. With a lengthy list of achievements behind her and more new music in the works, Roberts' country music career shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

If you're still late to the party or just need a refresher, take a moment to enjoy these 5 stellar Reyna Roberts songs that we can't stop listening to.

  • "Stompin' Grounds"

    This 2020 single from Roberts is truly a boot-scootin' banger that's made for turning up loud on a Friday night. If you're looking for a track that will get your energy and adrenaline pumping, look no further.

  • "Raised Right"

    This infectious 2021 track acts as a reminder that women in country songs don't have to be one-dimensional characters. Fierce yet charming, "Raised Right" is an ode to the people and places who made us who we are, quirks and all.

  • "67 (Winchester)"

  • "Countdown to Victory"

    Released in Oct. 2021, the anthemic "Countdown to Victory" was written by Roberts with Noah Henson specifically for ESPN's iconic Monday Night Football broadcast. The song stands on its own thanks to its infectious chorus and Roberts' fiery vocals.

  • "Kiss an Angel Good Morning"

    with Luke Combs & Robert Randolph

    Roberts shared the stage with Luke Combs and Robert Randolph as a part of the 2021 special CMT Giants: Charley Pride. She showed off her talents as a pianist during the show-stopping rendition of Pride's iconic hit "Kiss an Angel Good Morning."

8 Songs You Didn't Know Brett Eldredge Wrote

Illinois native Brett Eldredge first burst onto the country scene with the release of his 2013 debut record Bring You Back. The album spawned three No. 1 hits, "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Mean to Me," and kicked off a career that's lasted nearly a decade.

Eldredge kept the momentum going with the release of his 2015 album Illinois, which included the infectious singles "Lose My Mind," "Drunk on Your Love" and the romantic ode "Wanna Be That Song." Just two years later, his impressive self-titled record showcased a more evolved sound, which was spotlighted on singles "Somethin' I'm Good At," "The Long Way" and "Love Someone."

Although Eldredge's career was continuing to flourish, the 36-year-old wanted a change of pace. He stepped away from all social media platforms and switched out his smartphone for an old school flip phone, allowing himself to put a new focus on writing music and staying in the moment. With a new batch of music ready to go, he recruited Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, who produced Kacey MusgravesGolden Hour, to work on the project. Released in 2020, the incredibly personal Sunday Drive showed off a more organic, stripped-down sound that gave a new depth to Eldredge's sound.

A longtime fan of classic crooners like Frank Sinatra, Eldredge has also recorded two retro, big band-inspired holiday albums: 2016's Glow and 2021's Mr. Christmas. Although most know Eldredge for his vocal talents and energetic personality, he's also proved himself as a truly gifted songwriter. The vast majority of the tracks within his musical catalog have either been fully written or co-written by Eldredge, which is one of the reasons why his music consistently feels authentic, raw and heartfelt.

Eldredge is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Songs About You, on June 17. Fans have gotten a sneak preview of what's to come from this latest collection of music with the release of the record's heartbreaking title track, along with follow-up cuts "Wait Up For Me" and "I Feel Fine."

Ahead of this new batch of music, let's take at eight great country songs written by Brett Eldredge and recorded by other artists.
