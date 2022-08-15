5 Reyna Roberts Songs Every Country Fan Should Hear

Since being selected as one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch, rising talent Reyna Roberts has earned even more critical praise for her refreshing and fun brand of country music.

The daughter of two military parents was born in Alaska but dug her roots in Alabama, where she immersed herself in music from a young age. Roberts is as talented as she is determined, and has made a name for herself in the country music community by simply doing what she loves while consistently giving it her all.

In 2020, the trajectory of her life and career changed when Mickey Guyton shared a video of Roberts accompanying herself on piano while singing Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” It didn't take long for the cover to catch the ear of Underwood herself, who retweeted the cover and exposed Roberts' talents to a whole new set of country fans.

Since then, she's appeared in the recent Amazon Music documentary For Love & Country, NFL's Monday Night Football and even has shared the stage with country greats like Reba McEntire and Jamey Johnson. With a lengthy list of achievements behind her and more new music in the works, Roberts' country music career shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

If you're still late to the party or just need a refresher, take a moment to enjoy these 5 stellar Reyna Roberts songs that we can't stop listening to.