Who Is Reyna Roberts? 5 Things You Need to Know

It may look as though Reyna Roberts’ early country music success came overnight, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The "Stomping Grounds" singer has been pursuing music since she could walk, and she and her family made major sacrifices to keep her career moving forward.

Though Roberts has been grinding it out for years, her number came up when Mickey Guyton — one of the few Black women in country music — retweeted a video of Roberts accompanying herself on piano while singing Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone.” Underwood, too, shared the clip.

In addition to her spot on The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch list, Roberts is also a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member. Keep reading to find out why:

