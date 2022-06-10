Season 20 American Idol runner-up HunterGirl joined Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham on stage during CMA Fest on Friday (June 10). Moments later, Season 20 winner Noah Thompson turned up.

The two men performed a version of Beckham's song "23," a rolling, acoustic, lyrical showcase he debuted on Idol in 2021. The Apple Valley, Calif., native was amid an Instagram takeover for Taste of Country at the time, so those who couldn't be stage-side in Nashville saw it on ToC first.

HunterGirl filled in for Lindsay Ell on "Can't Do Without Me," the duet Beckham is currently promoting to country radio. The outdoor performance at the Ascend Park Stage was a surprise for fans of his and the reality television show. He's done well since taking home the title one year ago, having signed to Wheelhouse Records and recently releasing his debut EP, Doin' It Right.

All three recent American Idol country singers have had a very busy CMA Fest. Beckham had four events on Thursday and Friday, including two performances. HunterGirl also booked several performances and appearances, including the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday. Thompson joined Jimmie Allen at the same show before additional signings and surprises.

Beckham recently visited the Taste of Country Nights studio to talk about his American Idol journey, his new music and future plans. He also gave an acoustic performance of "23."