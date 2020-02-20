Reba McEntire is back with the label that launched her. The country icon has signed a new deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, the label announced on Thursday (Feb. 20).

UMG Nashville announced McEntire's singing during a luncheon at the Ryman Auditorium during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar. McEntire was the last act to take the stage at the event, and she performed a few of her hits, including "Fancy."

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” McEntire says in a press release. “I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal and I’m really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

McEntire spent the first 32 years of her superstar country music career with UMG Nashville, first with Mercury Records Nashville and then with MCA Records Nashville. She earned 33 of her 35 career No. 1 singles while with the label, and sold more than 56 million albums.

“At a time when our music, our community and our artists need a bright guiding light, Reba returning to the place where it all started is a great testament to her continuing impact and her powerful musical legacy and we are so proud she’s coming home,” says UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe. “Reba is a music icon who changed culture and paved her own path by making strong empowering musical statements throughout her career through her songs, her videos, her fashion, her shows and her persona. She’s inspired so many generations of fans and there is so much more impact to be made."

Since 2009, when she left UMG Nashville, McEntire has released albums with the Valory Music Co., Nash Icon and Big Machine, all part of the Big Machine Label Group. Most recently, she released Stronger Than the Truth in 2019.

In late March, McEntire will begin a headlining arena tour. She will also spend some time this year in Las Vegas, Nev., continuing her Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency with good friends Brooks & Dunn.

