Reba McEntire’s Mother, Jacqueline, Has Died

Jacqueline McEntire, mother of country icon Reba McEntire, has died. She was 93 years old.

Per an Instagram post from her famous daughter, McEntire died on Saturday (March 14), of cancer. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go," Reba McEntire writes.

"The cancer might think it won the battle, but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him," McEntire continues. "She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

Jacqueline McEntire was born on Nov. 6, 1926. She, too, had dreams of country music stardom, but instead became a teacher; however, she taught all of her children to sing. Reba McEntire, in fact, was going to follow her mother's path -- she attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and graduated with a teaching degree in 1976 -- but a fateful performance at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City led to a record deal and began her path in the music industry instead.

"People would come up and say, 'Oh, Jackie, aren't you proud of Reba?' She'd go, 'I'm proud of all four of my kids.' She kinda bristles up," McEntire recalled in 2019 of how her mother supported all of her children equally. "All my kids are good," McEntire remembers her mom saying. "I love every one of 'em."

WATCH: How Well Do You Know Reba McEntire?

Jacqueline McEntire did get to live out her country music dream, briefly, thanks to her famous daughter, however: On Reba McEntire's 2017 album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Jacqueline and daughters Susie and Alice sing "I'll Fly Away" with her.

"Jackie, Jac, Ms. McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time -- she gave you her undivided attention," McEntire writes. "We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

Jacqueline McEntire's husband, Clark Vincent McEntire, died in 2014. She leaves behind her four children -- Reba, Alice, Pake and Susie -- as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of them, Reba McEntire shares, were able to say their goodbyes before she died.

"She left knowing how much she is loved, and we all know how much she loved us," McEntire writes. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

In lieu of flowers, the McEntire family is requesting donations to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. More information on how to donate is available in McEntire's Instagram post.