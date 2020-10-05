Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host 2020 CMA Awards

A big shakeup is coming to the CMA Awards in 2020: Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will take over hosting duties of the annual country music awards show, the Country Music Association announced on Monday (Oct. 5).

Both McEntire and Rucker are new picks for CMA Awards co-hosts, at least in recent years. It's Rucker's first time ever hosting the show, but McEntire has five previous gigs as CMAs host under her belt, though all except for one of those opportunities came in the early 1990s. Rucker has previously hosted the CMT Music Awards, and McEntire has also hosted the ACM Awards.

"I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards, and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker. We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!” says McEntire, who previously hosted the CMAs in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 2019, in a press release. Adds Rucker, “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year ... To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor."

After serving as CMA Awards host for 12 years, Carrie Underwood announced that she was retiring from the gig in late December. She and Brad Paisley co-hosted the show for a lengthy 11 years before, in 2019, Underwood co-hosted with McEntire and Dolly Parton as part of a larger plan to use that year's awards show to honor the genre's iconic women.

The CMA Awards are set for Nov. 11, and the show will air live from Nashville on ABC. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the event has been moved to Music City Center and will have no live audience.

Nominees for the 2020 CMA Awards were announced on Sept. 1. Performers and presenters have yet to be revealed.

