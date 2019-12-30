Carrie Underwood is Stepping Down After 12 Years of Hosting the CMA Awards

After serving as host for the CMA Awards for 12 years, Carrie Underwood has announced that she's retiring from the gig. On Instagram, the country superstar broke the news to her fans and reflected on how much her hosting duties have meant to her over the years.

"It's hard to believe that [the 2019 ceremony] was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes," Underwood wrote.

In 2019, the CMA Awards underwent a hosting lineup shift, subbing out Paisley for Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as part of a larger plan to honor the genre's iconic women. Underwood explains that co-hosting with two of the genre's legendary female artists was a major career highlight for her, and in fact, is the perfect way to end her tenure as ceremony host.

"It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish and honor it as much as I do," she explains. "I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us."

Over the years, Underwood and Paisley's CMA Awards banter become a beloved hallmark of the show. In 2019, she was one third of an unstoppable trio along with McEntire and Parton, as the three artists brought laughs, empowerment and a whole lot of star power to the evening. Underwood was also nominated in the category of Entertainer of the Year in 2019; the award ultimately went to Garth Brooks.

