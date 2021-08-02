Reba McEntire's Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn will come to an end in December. Together in Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is set to wrap up with nine shows featuring the Country Music Hall of Fame acts and close friends.

Tickets for the newly announced shows — all of which fall between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 — go on sale on Friday (Aug. 6) through Ticketmaster. Fans can expect a mix of songs by each act, as well as several collaborations, throughout the 90-minute performance. More than 30 songs from their combined repertoires are featured.

McEntire and Brooks & Dunn's Vegas venture has been tremendously successful since it launched in 2015. In fact, this residency laid the groundwork for a full Brooks & Dunn comeback after their retirement as a duo in 2010.

The first run of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas shows started in mid-2015 and ran through 2017. A second run started soon after, with shows scheduled through 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of those shows.

This announcement comes as both McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have separate sets of tour dates on their calendars for 2021 and 2022. Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour with Travis Tritt is scheduled from Sept. 2 to Oct. 9. McEntire, meanwhile, had canceled a tour set for July, then announced new dates scheduled to begin in January and run through March.

