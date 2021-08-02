Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn Announce Final Las Vegas Shows

Courtesy of Kelly Frey, the Publicity Lab

Reba McEntire's Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn will come to an end in December. Together in Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is set to wrap up with nine shows featuring the Country Music Hall of Fame acts and close friends.

Tickets for the newly announced shows — all of which fall between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 — go on sale on Friday (Aug. 6) through Ticketmaster. Fans can expect a mix of songs by each act, as well as several collaborations, throughout the 90-minute performance. More than 30 songs from their combined repertoires are featured.

McEntire and Brooks & Dunn's Vegas venture has been tremendously successful since it launched in 2015. In fact, this residency laid the groundwork for a full Brooks & Dunn comeback after their retirement as a duo in 2010.

The first run of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas shows started in mid-2015 and ran through 2017. A second run started soon after, with shows scheduled through 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of those shows.

This announcement comes as both McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have separate sets of tour dates on their calendars for 2021 and 2022. Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour with Travis Tritt is scheduled from Sept. 2 to Oct. 9. McEntire, meanwhile, had canceled a tour set for July, then announced new dates scheduled to begin in January and run through March.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: brooks and dunn, Reba McEntire
Categories: Concert News, Country News, Legends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top