Reba McEntire Hopes to Make Blake Shelton ‘Proud’ as a Coach on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire will officially be taking over as a full-time coach on Season 24 of The Voice, and the singer knows she's following in legendary footsteps: She's taking over for Blake Shelton, who's served as the show's resident country coach ever since its first season.

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake, so I'm gonna represent country music," the singer tells People about her new gig. "[He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna work really hard to make him proud."

McEntire's a living legend in country music, but next season on The Voice, she'll be the rookie, joining returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

"John and Niall [are] all really funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say, so I've got my work cut out for me," she continues. "I'm most excited about basically getting started, and I'm sure that I'll have lots of help, lots of advice, lots of people coming around saying, 'You can do this. You can do that.'

"And I'm not afraid at all. I think it'll be a fun adventure," McEntire adds.

But there is one area where she knows she'll have to raise the bar, especially as she's sharing the coaching panel with Shelton's famously fashionable pop superstar wife.

"I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there. Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that," McEntire jokes.

Before stepping into her role as a season regular, McEntire had a stint as a Mega Mentor on Season 23 of The Voice.

'The Voice': Country Singers Who Could Replace Blake Shelton (With Odds) Blake Shelton is set to leave The Voice after 23 seasons, and a country singer is going to replace him, right? Nashville's greatest export is too important to the show to ignore, which means one of these 11 artists will take his spot in the fall.