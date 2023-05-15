Reba McEntire Tapped as Judge for ‘The Voice’ Season 24

It's official: Reba McEntire will serve as judge for the next season of NBC's reality singing competition The Voice.

The country star will be joined by John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani for the popular singing competition's 24th season, set to kick off this fall. She'll take over the vacancy left by Blake Shelton, who is departing the show after serving as judge for 23 seasons.

Aside from her new new television gig, McEntire has a busy schedule for the rest of 2023. On Oct. 10, she'll release a new lifestyle book titled Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Readers will find a mixture of recipes, rare photos and intimate stories from throughout her life and career.

To coincide with her new book, McEntire will also share a new album called Not That Fancy on Oct. 6. Produced by Dave Cobb, the project includes raw, stripped-down renditions of some of her biggest career hits, along with a new unreleased track called "Seven Minutes In Heaven."