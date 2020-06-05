Rascal Flatts’ Debut Album: All the Songs, Ranked

Rascal Flatts are one of the best-known country acts of the 2000s and 2010s, thanks in part ot the foundation they laid with their self-titled debut album.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney released Rascal Flatts on June 6, 2000, via their original record label, Lyric Street Records. The album produced four Top 10 singles and was certified double platinum by RIAA; it also hit No. 3 on the country charts, and helped earn the Flatts the ACM's Top New Vocal Duo or Group honor in 2001.

Twenty years after Rascal Flatts' release, how do its tracks stack up? Read on to see how we rank 'em: