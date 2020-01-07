On Tuesday morning (Jan. 7), Rascal Flatts dropped a news bomb on their fans: At the end of 2020, they're calling it quits.

During 2020, Rascal Flatts will celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band -- and they'll also be saying good-bye. In June, the band will launch their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, hitting the road to mark the end of their time together.

"While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," says Flatts member Jay DeMarcus. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Since breaking into country music in 2000, Rascal Flatts have earned 17 No. 1 songs and sold more than 23 million albums. They're the most-awarded country group of the 2000s, having earned more than 40 ACM Awards, CMA Awards, American Music Awards and other distinctions, including induction into the Grand Ole Opry and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Although we don't think we'll be seeing the very last of Rascal Flatts in 2020, keep reading for a trip down memory lane the broken road that led them straight into fans' hearts.